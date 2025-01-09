Hry CM inaugurates workshop for Assembly employees

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day capacity-building workshop for officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha at Mahatma Gandhi State Public Administration Institute in Chandigarh.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Director, Parliamentary Democracy Research and Training Institute of Lok Sabha, Juby Amar also remained present during the inauguration programme.

Saini said that the Vidhan Sabha serves as the temple of democracy, with its employees being the fundamental pillars that support this institution. He said that employees are the cornerstone of any organization, and the strength of an institution is reflected in the competence of its workforce.

The Chief Minister said that each one of us has an important role in running this important institution (Vidhan Sabha) smoothly. He said: “The loyalty, dedication of all of you is the basis of the strength and credibility of this institution. Therefore, each one of you should focus on continuously enhancing the skills to contribute more effectively to the institution’s growth”.

The Chief Minister said that this training programme will prove effective in achieving the goal of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Saini said that the training programme is not only aimed at personal development but also at equipping us with the skills to work in the best interest of the state. “We must fulfil our roles in public welfare initiatives with impartiality. It is our collective responsibility to ensure transparency in the functioning of the Assembly,” he said.