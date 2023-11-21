Hry CM inaugurates Shri Vishwakarma Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya in Palwal dist

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the newly constructed campus of Shri Vishwakarma Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya in Dudhaula village, Palwal district, on Monday. He allocated Rs 357 crore to the university and expressed his commitment to providing unwavering support for the benefit of the students.



During the inauguration ceremony, Khattar emphasised the global impact of India’s youth through skill development, with Haryana playing a pivotal role in this field. Highlighting the achievement, he mentioned that the country’s first skill university has been established in Palwal district, bringing pride to the region.

He said that providing employment opportunities to the youth is the biggest challenge for the country.

In homage to Lord Shri Vishwakarma, the Chief Minister expressed that the university, named after the god of arts and skills, is dedicated to embodying his distinctive working style. He stated that the government has approved a grant of Rs 1,000 crore for the university’s development, aimed at aligning the state’s youth with skill development. Of this allocation, Rs 357 crore has already been utilised for infrastructure, and an additional amount of Rs 150 crore will soon be disbursed by the government upon the university management’s request.