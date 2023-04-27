Hry CM: Imbibing values in children for a cultured society need of the hour

To ensure deep-rooted moral fibre in youth there is a need to link moral education on a daily basis in school so as to strike the right balance between knowledge and culture among children, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Khattar said that such a curriculum needs to be developed wherein we are able to imbibe moral values in the youth which will thereby help in nurturing a cultured society. The Chief Minister on Wednesday presided over an important meeting with the officials of the School Education Department at ShikshaSadan, Panchkula regarding theNational Curriculum Frame work 2023 (NCF). School Education Minister, Kanwar Pal was also present in the meeting. The Chief Minister reviewed the school curriculum and held a detailed discussion with the officials regarding the amount of time to be ensured for each subject for character building of children can be done according to the National Curriculum Framework 2023. He said that moving in this direction, the state government has set a target of fully implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the state by the year 2025. “The state government is making consistent efforts to provide quality education to every child and reduce the dropout rate in the state,” said Khattar.