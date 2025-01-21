Hry CM holds pre-budget discussion with women representatives

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with women representatives during the sixth pre-budget consultation with women for Budget 2025-26 in Panchkula on Monday.

Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments are actively working towards empowering women. He said that the government’s goal is to ensure women become key contributors to the nation’s development.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the suggestions provided by women would play an important role in further empowering and strengthening women in the upcoming budget.

A total of 35 women, playing leading roles across various fields, participated in the pre-budget consultation and shared their suggestions with the Chief Minister. The women who contributed ideas included Anganwadi workers, members of self-help groups, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, representatives from NGOs, progressive women farmers, and women entrepreneurs. In addition, young women from Haryana who took part in the Prime Minister’s Vikasit Bharat Young Leaders program in New Delhi on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti also shared their valuable

suggestions.