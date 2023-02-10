Hry CM holds a series of meets before presenting state’s Budget

Chandigarh: With a blueprint of taking Haryana swiftly on the progressive and transformational path, along with uplifting the last mile citizen, Manohar Sarkar is set to present a ‘growth-oriented’ Budget 2023-24.



Before presenting the State Budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is holding a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings so as to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders can be incorporated before presenting the final Budget.

On the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the State along with bringing the Antyodaya into the mainstream, said Khattar while chairing another such consultation meeting with his Cabinet and Administrative wing held at Haryana Niwas on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, the CM directed the officers concerned that in the Budget 2023-24, special focus should be laid on the formulation of schemes to further strengthen Education, Health, Rural Development, and Environment etc.

“All the key suggestions shared by the stakeholders should be incorporated so as to make it a ‘Public friendly’ Budget. More IT reforms should be brought to realize the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ with maximum governance and minimum government,” the

CM said.