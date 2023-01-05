Hry CM hikes Imams’ salary by 50%

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a meeting with the Imams of the Haryana Waqf Board in Gurugram and called upon them to work unitedly in the society so that the country would progress rapidly on the path of development. This was the first time that the Chief Minister interacted with the Imams of the Haryana Waqf Board in this manner.



To give an unprecedented gift to the Imams, the Chief Minister’s felicitation programme ‘Tanzeem Aima-e-Auqaf’ was organised by the Haryana Waqf Board at Gurugram University. The salary of Imams of Haryana Waqf Board has been increased by more than 50 percent and a provision has also been made for 5 percent increase every year.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister wished for the wellness of the society and the people stating that everyone should be connected in the thread of unity. He said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country; he has implemented many welfare schemes for the Muslim community. The law made on triple talaq has been accepted by the general public as good and the people need to be made aware of such facts, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Maulanas and Imams have made commendable contributions in making ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ programme successful in Mewat region. Similarly, they have also cooperated a lot in the Swachhata Abhiyan, he said. Expressing concern over the trend of drug addiction in the society, the Chief Minister appealed to the Imams to contribute in curbing drug abuse.