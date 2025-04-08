Hry CM greets diaspora in France on Ram Navami

Chandigarh: Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of “our culture, tradition and ‘Bharatiyata’. His life shows us the path of truth, religion, duty and dignity. He is our source of inspiration,” said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday while interacting with the Haryanvi diaspora in Paris, France, through video conferencing on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The programme was organized by the Department of Foreign Cooperation.

While extending heartfelt wishes and congratulations to everyone on this auspicious festival, the Chief Minister said the whole country is resonating with the name of Lord Ram. “There is a buzz of Shri Ram Janmotsav from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. There is a wonderful atmosphere of devotion all around. The tune of Shri Ram’s name and the echo of bhajans are being heard in every direction” Saini said.

Not just in India, crores of devotees are celebrating this festival with enthusiasm and zest in foreign countries also,” he added.