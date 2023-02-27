Hry CM conducts surprise inspection of EWS flats

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister visited Ansal City, Karnal on Monday and conducted a surprise inspection of the EWS houses built by the Housing Board. during this Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the houses and directed the officers concerned to ensure the completion of the repair work of these houses at the earliest. the Chief Minister also heard the grievances of the residents of Ansal City.

The Chief Minister said that according to the State Government’s policy, there is a provision to construct houses for those belonging to the EWS category. Under this, houses have been built in Ansal City, Alpha City, CHD City and Narsi Village, but most of them are lying vacant for a long time.

Khattar said directed the Executive Engineer of the Housing Board to prepare a proposal to repair these houses and started the same by completing the renovation work at Ansal City and this work should be completed by March 20. After this, the e-auction of these houses will be done by the government, he added.

During the inspection, Deeksha Malik, Executive Engineer, Housing Board apprised the Chief Minister that 146 houses in Ansal City, 1012 in CHD City, 606 in Alpha City and 179 in Narsi Village have been built by the Housing Board.

She assured the Chief Minister that the repair work of the houses built in Ansal City would be completed at the earliest. She further informed that as per the State Government policy, 20 per cent area is reserved for the housing society, of this 20 per cent, 10 per cent belongs to the Housing Board, and the other 10 belongs to the private colonizers, who allocate plots/houses to the poor at a cheaper rate.