Hry CM calls Pb CM’s efforts on SYL meeting ‘Perfunctory’

CHANDIGARH: Yet again taking up the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a one-page



articulate letter wrote to Bhagwant Mann on October 14, mentioned that he was constrained to share his impression that the request of Punjab Chief Minister to hold another meeting on the issue was “perfunctory”.

It was mentioned in the letter, “Indeed, I welcome your request to me to indicate my convenience to hold another meeting between us. However, I am constrained to share my impression that your request was perfunctory.”

Khattar offered to resolve ‘any hurdle or obstacles’ hindering the construction of the canal through dialogue. It was subsequently mentioned

that Haryana is offering

to resolve the matter through dialogue despite the

Punjab Government’s stand to not share a single drop of water with any state. It was

also clearly stated that the

Apex court had already mentioned that the execution of the aforementioned orders doesn’t at all deal with allocation of water in the order passed on October 4, 2023. The letter while concluding stated that Haryana Chief Minister was willing to do anything to resolve any hurdle or issue in the state.