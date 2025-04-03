Hry CM attends BJP’s workshop in Samalkha

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini attended the state-level workshop of the BJP at the Seva Sadhna Kendra in Samalkha on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons, he said that on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give two big gifts to Haryana as the airport located in Hisar will be inaugurated and the foundation stone of 800 MW power unit will be laid in Yamunanagar.

He said the Prime Minister has strengthened India’s position at the global level and is engaged in the mission of creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The triple engine government in the state is carrying out development works at three times the speed following the principle of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana’.

He also said extensive arrangements are being made for the Prime Minister’s visit. On April 5, a meeting will be held with all the ministers, MLAs and district presidents of the state in Rohtak and the duty of the officials will be assigned. He said after the implementation of the Waqf Bill, there will be no dispute regarding the Waqf Board.