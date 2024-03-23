Hry CM assigns portfolios, retains home department

Chandigarh: Over a week after Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister and days after he expanded his cabinet, Haryana Council of Ministers on Friday were allocated portfolios, with Saini keeping the key Home Department.

According to a government order, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will keep the Home, Revenue and Disaster Management, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Information and Public Relations and Languages and Culture, Mines and Geology, Administration of Justice and Foreign Cooperation Departments.

Saini will also keep the Criminal Investigation Department, Law, Personnel and Training, Raj Bhavan Affairs and any other department not alloted to any minister. In the previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led cabinet, Home department was held by Anil Vij, who did not find a place in the Saini cabinet while CID department was with Khattar.

Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal has also got key Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Heritage and Tourism, and Parliamentary Affairs departments.