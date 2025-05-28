Hry CM announces Rs 3L aid for families of Ayush Yoga Sahayaks who die in accidents

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each from his discretionary fund to the families of Ayush Yoga Sahayak who died in accidents during service. He also announced that the registration of Yoga and Naturopathy practitioners will begin this year.

The Chief Minister said that Yoga has already been included in the curriculum from Classes 1 to 10 in Haryana schools. Taking a step further, exams will now be held for Yoga, Sports, and other such subjects, which will also become part of the formal curriculum. This initiative will inspire children to understand and adopt Yoga from a young age, he said.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during a “grand” ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ held in Panchkula, where he also felicitated 264 outstanding performers of the ‘Surya Namaskar 2025’ campaign. Health, Family Welfare, and Ayush Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao was also present on the occasion.

Further, to enhance transparency in the Ayush department, the Chief Minister launched three portals – E-Marketplace Portal, Ayush Medicine Inventory Portal, and E-Medicine Licensing Portal.