Hry CM announces digital library in Bhiwani’s Kalinga

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that a digital library will be set up in the name of Thakur Nasib Singh at Kalinga village in Bhiwani district. In this, books will be made available to the students for competitive examinations.



Chief Minister was addressing the people in a Jan Samvad programme at Bhiwani’s Kalinga village on Sunday.

Another local complained about the construction of boundary wall and new building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School; stating that the estimate for the school building has been made six times, but the building has not been constructed yet. Taking cognizance of this, the Chief Minister ordered an inquiry into the matter and instructed to complete the process of construction at the earliest.

On the complaint of use of substandard material in the construction of the boosting station in the village, the Chief Minister gave strict instructions to the Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry and check the quality of the goods with strict action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, on the request of a woman to solve the problem of drug menace in the village, Manohar Lal Khattar called upon the ex-servicemen to form a task force at their level to root out this problem and take this work as a mission. He asked them to make the villagers aware and save the youth from the grip of drugs.

The Chief Minister said that the problem of drug menace is a social evil. “The government is taking stringent steps to end drug menace. Rehabilitation centres will also have to be set up for the youth who have fallen prey to drug addiction,” he said.