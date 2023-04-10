Hry Chief Secretary holds meeting on pollution in Yamuna catchment area

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the pollution control board officers to prepare a detailed report to observe the nature of the effluents or industrial discharge at various industrial entities to treat their waste according to the nature of the effluent discharge. For this purpose, a joint committee comprising officers of the Pollution Control Board, HSIIDC, ULB and Public Health Engineering Department will be constituted.



Sanjeev Kaushal was presiding over the meeting regarding pollution in the Yamuna River catchment here in Chandigarh on Monday. He said that officers should ensure the upgrading of existing STPs, ETPs and CETPs as per the industrial discharge. He also directed that a road map should be prepared to tackle the issues related to river-based pollution. Before permitting any setup to operate, the nature of effluent discharge should be mentioned in the project report so that the appropriate treatment plant can be installed.

While reviewing the status of village STPs in the Yamuna catchment, it was apprised that an action plan was prepared for the treatment of 75 MLD sewage generated from rural areas at 276 villages. It was informed that work in 118 villages has been completed and work in 130 villages are underway.