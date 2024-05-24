Hry campaigns heat up as parties rally for votes

Chandigarh: With just a few hours left for Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on the last day of campaigning, the key leaders of parties continued to conduct rallies, meetings, gatherings, and road shows.



BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency also witnessed similar support. In this series, a roadshow was taken out in Fatehabad under the leadership of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, Fatehabad MLA Dudaram, Ratia MLA Laxman Napa, and Sirsa’s Halopa supremo and MLA Gopal Kanda also participated in this roadshow and appealed for votes for Ashok Tanwar.

Saini said that the double-engine government of the country and the state has established new dimensions in terms of development in the last 10 years. “It is the result of public welfare policies of Modi. The BJP will form the government with more than 400 seats in the country and Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time,” he said. Taking a dig at Congress, Saini said, “Congress had given the slogan of Garibi Hatao during the time of Indira Gandhi, but poverty was not eradicated. In contrast, PM addressed this issue over the past 10 years, lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line.”