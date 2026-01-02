Hry Cabinet tightens land rules, tweaks women welfare scheme

Chandigarh: Among the key decisions, the cabinet in order to prevent misuse of exchange deeds for unauthorized land transactions in notified urban areas, the government proposes to amend section 7A of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 (hereinafter called the principal Act), by inserting ‘exchange deeds’ under this section.

The State Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini here today approved the said amendment by issuance of the ‘Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Haryana Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The amendment seeks to ensure that exchange deeds, which are increasingly being used as indirect sale instruments, are brought under the regulatory framework of the Act.

Providing relief to employees of Transport Department the Cabinet has also decided to extend the benefits of qualifying service and the Old Pension Scheme to 347 drivers who were appointed on a contractual basis in the year 2002. The Haryana Cabinet removed pay anomalies by extending OPS benefits to 2002-appointed drivers, approved land lease for a gaushala, compassionate appointment, and amended the Lado Lakshmi Yojana to promote women’s financial security and

long-term savings.