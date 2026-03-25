Hry Cabinet clears 18 proposals, relaxes norms for B Pharma posts

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday, approved 18 of the 31 agenda items discussed during a nearly six-hour session.



Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the government has relaxed the mandatory six-month training requirement for recruitment to B. Pharma posts, citing a shortage of eligible candidates and a long-pending demand to fill vacancies.

He also announced the reintroduction of a provision to facilitate loans for employees through the Accountant General (AG), following complaints about difficulties in accessing credit.

On the issue of gas supply disruptions, Saini attributed the problem to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stating that the impact is being felt globally. To address the situation, the government is promoting the use of piped natural gas (PNG) as an alternative to LPG. While around five lakh PNG connections exist in the state, nearly two lakh consumers are not using them, he said.

The Chief Minister added that steps are being taken to curb black marketing of gas and encouraged the adoption of alternatives such as solar stoves and electric cooking appliances. He also said directions have been issued to expedite pipeline expansion by granting deemed permissions in cases facing delays.