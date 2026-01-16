‘Hry Budget will reflect aspirations of 2.8 cr people’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state’s upcoming Budget 2026–27 will be people-centric and shaped by the aspirations, needs and suggestions of Haryana’s 2.80 crore citizens.

Addressing a pre-budget consultation programme with Panchayat and Urban Local Body representatives in Hisar, he reiterated the government’s commitment to participatory governance.

The Chief Minister said public participation has been given the highest priority in the budget-making process. Panchayat representatives, members of urban local bodies and citizens have been invited to submit suggestions over the next ten days through various platforms, especially a dedicated chatbot. These inputs, he assured, would be incorporated into the upcoming budget.

Emphasising rural governance, Saini said villages are the strongest foundation of democracy, with the Sarpanch being the first voice of the village. Balanced development of Haryana, he said, is possible only when villages and cities progress together. He outlined that in the Budget 2025–26, Rs 7,616.52 crore was allocated for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, of which Rs 2,808.72 crore has already been utilised. The funds have supported projects such as village pathways (phirnis), Mahila Chaupals, e-libraries, indoor gyms, Amrit Sarovars, solid waste management systems and other public amenities.

To financially empower Panchayats, the Chief Minister said timely grants are being released, transparency ensured through the e-Gram Swaraj portal and an online monitoring system. The development works limit for Gram Panchayats has been raised to Rs 21 lakh, while a 5 per cent reservation has been provided to the OBC-B category in Panchayati Raj institutions.

On urban development, Saini described cities as engines of growth and said Rs 5,666.28 crore has been earmarked for local bodies in 2025–26. Measures such as reasonable property tax, development tax and garbage charges have been implemented, along with a Rs 100 crore special fund to address drainage issues.

He also highlighted reforms under the VB G Ram G Act, under which guaranteed employment has been increased from 100 to 125 days, ensuring greater livelihood security and transparency in wage payments.