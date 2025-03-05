Hry Budget will be growth-oriented: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the upcoming state Budget for 2025-26 will be growth-oriented, with a special focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure and women empowerment.

He emphasised that the Budget will lay a strong foundation for the state’s progress and contributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Saini made the remarks while chairing a pre-budget consultation meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of various departments in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also remained present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Saini sought suggestions from the Administrative Secretaries to be incorporated into

the Budget.

He emphasised the crucial role of Administrative Secretaries in the budget formulation process.

The Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin on March 7.