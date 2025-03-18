Hry Budget full of empty rhetoric: Ex-CM Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the budget presented by the BJP government on Monday is “full of empty rhetoric and acrobatics of figures”.

He said the government has “cut the budget of all the departments providing essential services including agriculture, irrigation, education, health, energy, transport, public health, cooperation and home”.

“Not only this, the budget is silent on all the issues like BJP’s election promises, 2 lakh jobs, giving MSP to farmers, controlling inflation,” the Congress leader added.

“BJP had promised a rate of Rs 3100 on paddy crop. Neither did BJP keep this promise after forming the government nor did it make any such provision in this year’s budget,” Hooda said.

“How BJP juggles with figures can be understood from its estimated and revised budget figures. The government deliberately exaggerates the estimated budget and later the revised budget is reduced. The actual budget is reduced even further. For example, last time BJP had presented an estimated budget of Rs 189,876 crores, which was later revised to Rs 180,313 crores, lower by almost Rs 10,000 crore,” he noted.