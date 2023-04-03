Hry: ‘Bhiwani’s Chang village will be included in Mahagram Yojana’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Bhiwani’s Chang village will be included in the Mahagram Yojana. The announcement was made during a Jan Samvad programme at Chang village on Sunday. He said that a sewerage system will also be built in the village.

Khattar said that the building of the village school will be renovated in collaboration with the Lord Swraj Paul Foundation. He said that the schemes of various departments have been made online by the government to bring transparency.

The Chief Minister said that 92 youths have got jobs in Chang village based on merit. A local from Chang village informed the Chief Minister that a daily wager’s son from the village has been recruited as an ASI without any money.

Similarly, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Neer, a resident of Mitathal village, said that his son has been recruited as HCS; which is the result of present state government’s transparent policy.

Khattar also said that the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which eligible beneficiaries are getting the benefits of all schemes and services online. “Now, old age pension is being made automatically as soon as attaining the age of 60 years,” he added.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to set up a camp at Chang village for PPP.

The Chief Minister said that the work of e-tendering is a good step, which will lead to development of villages through transparency. He said that a grant of Rs 58 lakh has been given for development of Chang and Dhani Chang.