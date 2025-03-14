Hry becomes investors’ 1st choice: CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that Haryana has become the “first choice” of investors from India and abroad.

In the last 10 years, 7,66,000 micro, small and medium industries have been set up in the state and 39 lakh people have got employment in them. In the year 2013-14, the state’s exports were Rs 68,000 crores, which increased to Rs 2,75,000 crores in the year 2023-24. Apart from this, the government has plans to set up an EV park in Rohtak.

The Chief Minister was responding to questions raised during the state Assembly’s Budget session by the Opposition.

He said today, the food processing industry is growing rapidly. About 28,000 food processing units have been set up in Haryana. Apart from this, a footwear park has been built in Sector-17 in Bahadurgarh. About 2,500 manufacturing units are established in it.

He said another footwear park has also been developed and expanded in an area of about 70 acres at IMT Rohtak. Similarly, Maruti Udyog has set up its plant in Kharkhoda IMT with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore, in which production will start soon. He said that the government plans to set up 10 new IMTs in the state. An IMT will also be developed near Julana. He said the government has already established logistics hubs in the NCR region.

He said a rail coach repair factory has been set up in village Bari in Sonipat. Flipkart is setting up Asia’s largest supply centre on 140 acres of land in Patli Hajipur, Manesar. An investment of Rs 1,389 crore is being made on this. Amazon will set up its 7th supply centre in Gurugram and this will create new employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the state. M/s Amperex Technologies is setting up a project at IMT Sohna on 178 acres of land at a cost of Rs 7,083 crore. Aditya Birla Group is setting up a mega project at Panipat at a cost of Rs 1,140 crore. Apart from this, a medical device park is being set up on 225 acres of land in Karnal. Amperex Technologies Limited has been allotted 178 acres of land at IMT Sohna. This project will bring an investment of Rs 7,083 crore in Haryana. During the last few years, many big investments have also been made in the state by companies like Enrich Agro, Panasonic India, Kandhari Beverages and Aarti Green Tech.

The Chief Minister said a new LPG subsidy scheme named ‘Har Ghar-Har Grihini’ was started from August 2024. Under this, BPL and AAY families are being given LPG cylinder for Rs 500 for domestic use. A portal has been started for registration of eligible beneficiaries from August 12, 2024.