Hry: Backward Classes (A) to get a reservation in Urban Local Bodies

Chandigarh: Ensuring the political reservation rights of Backward Classes (A) in the urban local bodies, the Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday accepted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission’s report on the proportion of reservation for Backward Classes in Municipalities.

The Commission headed by Justice (Retd) Darshan Singh, conducted the dedicated empirical inquiry for the assessment of the political backwardness of the Backward Classes of Citizens. In the assessment, the Commission found that the Backward Classes of Citizens, Block- A are not adequately represented in the political setup, so they require the support of reservation in the election of local bodies/municipalities, for adequate participation in the grassroots democratic setup.