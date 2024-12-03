Hry authorities hold meeting with farmers as foot march to Delhi approaches near

Chandigarh: The authorities in Haryana held a meeting with farmers in Ambala on Monday amid a call by Punjab farmers for a foot march towards Delhi from Shambhu and Khanauri border on December 6.

The Superintendent of Police held a meeting with farmer leader Sarwan Pandher, which lasted for about 2 hours.

After the meeting, Pandher said that the farmers will peacefully leave for Delhi in groups only after getting permission from the administration. There will be no road blockade anywhere, he assured.

The farmer leader further said that the Prime Minister has a programme in Panipat, but “we will not go there. We will only move towards Delhi”.

Earlier, reacting to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s statement that “dharna is held in Punjab as the state government is not giving MSP”, Pandher said that there should be no politics on farmers.

“In Haryana too, many crops are not purchased on MSP. We have no quarrel with the Haryana government nor do we have any struggle against them,” he said.

Entry of tractors from Punjab to Haryana has been banned and the police have increased patrolling on Haryana-Punjab’s Khanauri and Shambhu border.

The police of the districts falling on GT Road including Ambala and the districts adjoining Delhi have been put on alert mode.

Additional police will be deployed in these districts regarding the farmers’ march to Delhi.

According to the traffic police, the arrival of all types of cargo vehicles will be banned on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk.

Meanwhile, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the guarantee of MSP is the right of farmers. The Central government itself had promised this while ending the farmers’ movement, and it should give a legal guarantee of MSP on every crop now, keeping the promise,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence, Hooda, who was accompanied by Congress MPs Jaiprakash JP and Satpal Brahmachari, said that the Congress had also raised the issues of farmers in the Assembly.