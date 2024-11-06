Hry Assembly’s winter session from Nov 13

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly’s winter session will begin here on November 13. It will be the first full-fledged session of the newly-elected 15th state Assembly.

After the Nayab Singh Saini government was sworn in on October 17, the assembly met on October 25 but the House was adjourned sine die on the same day after newly elected MLAs were administered oath and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected.

According to a notification of the state assembly secretariat, “The Haryana Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on October 25, shall meet at 11 am on Wednesday, November 13... .”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said Tuesday that before the session commences on November 13 morning, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be called during which the work to be done during the session will be discussed. The duration of the assembly session will also be decided in the BAC meeting, he said. He appealed to all the MLAs to participate in the session with full preparation. The development of the state can be taken forward only through positive discussions, the Speaker said.