Hry Assembly polls: Social media emerging as a vital cog in the campaigning wheel

Chandigarh: With social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram having amassed a huge popularity among the masses, it is no surprise that the prominent political parties are using them to connect with its voters.



While rallies and roadshows have their own place when it comes to campaigning, social media is being used by the parties to further widen its penetration with each passing day.

Even in far-flung villages of Haryana these apps have quite a reach. And with the Haryana Assembly elections around the corner, the official pages of the BJP and Congress are constantly abuzz with activity.

Both the Congress and BJP have prepared a comprehensive strategy to launch aggressive attacks against each other through various social media platforms.

While on one hand the Congress is cornering the BJP on the issue of Dunki, unemployment and Agniveer, the BJP is sticking to CLU and nepotism during the Congress’ rule apart from cashing in on Dalit riots. At the same time, it is also raising the issue of ‘kharcha-parchi’ prominently. To connect with the common people, the Congress is also attacking BJP on the issues of wrestlers, farmers, inflation, constitution and caste reservation.

A major section of voters are active on social media, including youth, women and influencers. This is hugely beneficial for parties to spread their word and share pictures and clippings about the election campaign with one simple swipe of the phone.

Therefore, both the parties are trying to capitalise on it. The social media war was also seen during the Lok Sabha elections. But in the Assembly elections, it is proving to be very effective from the party level to the constituency level. In the last week of campaigning, the Congress has been indulging in some aggressive campaigning against the BJP.