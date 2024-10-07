Hry Assembly polls: 67.90% voting recorded, says CEO

Chandigarh: Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO)Pankaj Agarwal said 67.90 percent voting took place on October 5 during the Haryana Assembly polls in the state.



Around 75.36 percent voting was recorded in Sirsa district and 56.49 percent voting was recorded in Faridabad district. Apart from this, the highest recorded voting was 80.61 in Ellenabad and the lowest 48.27 percent voting was recorded in Badkhal constituency.

Agarwal said the elections in the state have been peaceful. Giving information, he said 67.62 percent voting took place in Ambala, while 65.23 percent voting was recorded in Panchkula, 74.20 percent in Yamunanagar, 69.59 percent in Kurukshetra district, 72.36 percent in Kaithal, 65.67 percent in Karnal, 68.80 percent in Panipat, 66.08 percent in Sonipat district, 72.19 percent in Jind district and 74.77 percent in Fatehabad district.

Similarly, Hisar saw 70.58 perent voter turnout, Bhiwani recorded 70.46 percent, Charkhi Dadri recorded 69.58 percent, Rohtak 66.73 percent, Jhajjar 65.69 percent, Mahendragarh 70.45 percent, Rewari 67.99 percent, Gurugram 57.96 percent, Mewat 72.81 percent and Palwal 73.89 percent.

Agarwal said preparations were made at various levels to ensure smooth conduct

of the polling.