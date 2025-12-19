Hry Assembly passes resolution on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom anniv events

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly, on the opening day of its Winter session on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution pertaining to the events held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda, stated that in August the House had unanimously adopted a resolution to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In accordance with that resolution, it said the government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, organised numerous programmes across the state.

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, , who donned a turban, highlighted the enduring legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose life and sacrifice symbolise the very soul of Indian civilisation—a soul willing to uphold truth, righteousness, and human dignity, never bowing to injustice.

Meanwhile, CM Saini warmly congratulated and officially welcomed Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Leader of the Opposition, a historic gesture, marking the first time in Haryana Assembly’s history that the Leader of the House has formally welcomed the Leader of the Opposition.

Hooda appreciated the Chief Minister’s gesture, stating that while political differences may exist, personal differences should not. Public interest should always take precedence. He added that the Opposition will confine itself to political disagreements only, and he hopes the ruling side will do the same, so that both sides can better serve the people.