Hry Assembly passes Appropriation Bill, introduces three other

Chandigarh: The Haryana Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

In addition, three more Bills were presented in the House, including the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (Amendment) Bill, 2023. These Bills will be discussed in detail in the House.

The Appropriation Bill was tabled in the House and was passed after consideration. The Bill has been passed to authorise payment out of the Consolidated Fund of the state of Haryana for the services during the financial year ending on March 31.