Hry announces retirement benefit of Rs 2L for ASHAs

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, while giving pre Diwali bonanza to the Asha Workers across the State on Thursday announced an increase of Rs 2,100 in the monthly stipend for these workers, taking it to Rs 6,100. He also announced a retirement benefit of Rs 2 lakh for these workers.



Khattar made this announcement during a meeting held with Haryana ASHA Workers representatives.

The Chief Minister said that a letter will be written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to augment the incentive amount for ASHA workers.

Notably, ASHA workers are already provided with Rs 3 lakh in case of unfortunate incidents leading to their demise during their service.