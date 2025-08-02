Hry amends state’s gurdwara mgmt Act

New Delhi: The Haryana Cabinet on Friday has approved a proposal to further amendments of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014 with a view to strengthening the legal framework governing the management of Sikh Gurdwaras in the state.

These amendments aim to enhance transparency, ensure judicial oversight, and provide a clear structure for the declaration and administration of Gurdwara properties.

One of the key changes is the omission of Section 17(2)(c) of the Act, which previously empowered the gurdwara committee to remove its own members. This authority will now vest with the Judicial Commission under the Section 46. In addition, Sections 44 and 45 have been substituted to grant exclusive jurisdiction to a newly constituted Judicial Commission to resolve disputes related to voter eligibility, disqualifications, service matters of gurdwara employees and the selection or appointment issues concerning the gurdwara committees. Appeals against the orders of the commission can be filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court within 90 days, with the provisions of the Limitation Act applicable.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment in the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Rules, 1988. The amendment aims to extend the medical facilities currently admissible to every Member of the Legislative Assembly for themselves, their family members and to recipients of family pension as well. Additionally, a provision has been inserted in the existing rules to grant a fixed medical allowance to members aged above 60 years, at the rate Rs 10,000 per month.

The Cabinet has approved the Haryana Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2025. These rules have been framed in accordance with the model draft received from the Registrar General of India to bring the state’s registration system in line with the latest national standards. It also accorded approval regarding enhancement of government guarantee from Rs 25 crore to Rs 35 crore for the grant of loan to Haryana Backward Classes & Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam from National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation.

The Haryana Backward Classes & Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam is yet to cover pending 979 beneficiaries belonging to minority community for 2024-25.