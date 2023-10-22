Hry: ‘4K Anganwadis to be converted into play schools’

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar said that there is a provision for pre-nursery education in the National Education Policy 2020 and in this connection, 4,000 Anganwadi centres of the state will be converted into play schools in the next two years.



Till now, about 40,000 children have been enrolled in play schools, where knowledge is imparted through various activities, attention is also being given to their overall development.

As per the target 4.2 of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, all children should receive good overall development, appropriate care, and high-quality pre-school education from the beginning of their childhood to prepare them for primary education.

The Haryana Government is accelerating towards achieving this goal through ensuring high quality pre-school education.

He said that the department is providing indoor and outdoor materials to all the play schools. From time to time, Parents Meeting i.e. PTM is also being organised by the workers in which the progress and improvement of the children are extensively discussed.

Work has been started by the Women and Child Development Department to convert 4,000 more Anganwadi centres into play schools in the

next 2 years.