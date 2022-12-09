Hry: 29 lakh benefit from Ayushman Bharat

Chandigarh: With the vision of 'Swasth Haryana', it was on November 21 last that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the 'CHIRAYU Haryana' (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme aimed at extending the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income limit of Rs 1.80 lakh. Notably, within less than a month, as many as 1,888 people have already availed of the scheme benefit.



CHIRAYU Haryana is expected to give new lease of life to about 28 lakh Antyodaya families, meaning that 1.25 crore Haryanvis will be availing of the scheme benefit. Manohar Lal firmly believes every needy and unprivileged should get those basic facilities along with health facilities and this welfare scheme is proving to be a 'game changer.'