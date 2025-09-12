HRDS India to build 1.5K free houses for shelling and flood victims in J&K

Srinagar: In a major rehabilitation initiative, the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir for constructing houses damaged during Operation Sindoor and recent floods in the Union Territory.

The initiative, driven by the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aims to empower and safeguard families affected by natural disasters and cross-border shelling. The MoU signing ceremony was held at Raj Bhawan, where the Lieutenant Governor lauded HRDS India for its noble endeavour.

As part of the project, HRDS India will build 1,500 three-bedroom “Smart Houses” across J&K, equipped with modern safety and comfort features. “Construction of houses is more than just putting up a structure. It is about building dreams, a fresh start and a new chapter in the lives of affected families,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

The initiative will also cover terror-affected families whose homes were destroyed by militants. Beneficiaries will receive 15-year life insurance coverage, monthly health check-ups, and free digital connectivity. In partnership with BSNL, HRDS India will provide free internet access. HRDS India volunteers will conduct monthly visits to disseminate information on government schemes and hold awareness sessions on health, hygiene and preventive care.