HPU a ‘centre for nation-building’, says Himachal Guv

Shimla: As the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) celebrated its 56th Foundation Day, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla lauded the institution’s rich legacy and termed it a centre of nation-building in the serene hills.

The university is renowned for nurturing distinguished leaders, including BJP national president J.P. Nadda, along with eminent judges, scientists. and academicians. One of the university’s international scholars also included former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.

The governor said that the consistent contributions of the university to academic excellence and social progress are a landmark moment, which will be remembered for years and decades.

He said that a university is not merely a centre for higher education, but also a centre for learning, innovation, and character-building.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, in his message, said: “The university has produced many meritorious students who have earned great acclaim in various fields and have brought laurels to the state across the globe. I myself happened to be an alumnus of this university. The university has had an important effect on defining my life, moulding my thoughts, and contributing to my overall personality development.

He fondly recalled the memorable moments spent at the university, the invaluable guidance of his teachers, and the time shared with friends, which remain vivid in his memory.