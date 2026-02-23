HPTDC signs strategic MoU with AI travel platform for global positioning of tourism

Shimla: In a significant move toward digital transformation, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world’s first premier AI-driven travel platform--Adotrip.com, to give Himachal Tourism a global positioning.



According to recent government economic surveys, the tourism and allied sectors (including hospitality, transport, handicrafts, etc.) contribute around

7.78 per cent of Himachal Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)—reflecting the sector’s sizeable contribution to the state economy.

Beyond GDP, tourism also supports employment in the state, providing around 14 per cent of direct and indirect jobs in Himachal Pradesh.

The state government has already announced plans to make Kangra a tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh and recently also shifted the headquarters of HPTDC to Kangra.

Entering into a strategic collaboration with an AI platform, the Himachal Pradesh government aims to revolutionise the tourism

sector and enhance HPTDC’s global visibility, improve hotel occupancy, and position Himachal Pradesh as a digitally empowered tourism destination.

As part of HPTDC’s broader strategy, this collaboration will integrate over 50-plus premium HPTDC properties directly into the AI-powered Circuit Planner initially.

And the properties will range from heritage hotels to budget stays.

“Travellers can now witness a transformative shift from conventional booking systems to a smart, AI-enabled travel ecosystem,” said R. S. Bali, chairman of the HPTDC-cum-Cabinet rank minister.

Managing Director of HPTDC Rajeev Kumar said, “Our goal is to ensure that the rich heritage and exceptional hospitality of HPTDC reach every corner of the globe.”

The Tourism Corporation has recently launched golf cart facilities across several of its premier hospitality properties to upgrade guest mobility and enhance the visitor experience.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to integrate sustainable and low-emission transport options in tourism infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, which is moving to become a “green state” of India through a series of initiatives.