HPTDC seeks review of Cabinet’s decision to outsource 14-loss making hotels

Shimla: Just hours after the Himachal Pradesh government announced its controversial move to hand over 14 hotels of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to private players, a visibly agitated HPTDC Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali broke his silence. Bali expressed deep disappointment and unequivocal displeasure over the decision, calling it “unfortunate” and “against the spirit of public interest.” He demanded an urgent review by the state cabinet, stressing that such a significant step warranted wider consultation and a more transparent process. Bali, at a press conference, recalled how the HPTDC has been working overtime to improve the profitability of the hotels, especially after the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the closure of 18 loss-making units. The HPTDC also submitted a road-map to the revival of these hotels even to the High Court.

Bali said, “We are also committed to improving the condition of these hotels and planned upgradation of the properties and running on professional management. The HPTDC can regain its lost position in the tourism sector.” He questioned the process behind the move, stating that HPTDC had not submitted any formal proposal to the government regarding the transfer of these units. “Despite no proposal from our side, the decision has been taken. This is surprising,” Bali said. HPTDC Chairman said some of these hotels may be in loss today, but with proper support and revival plans, we can turn them profitable. Privatisation is not the solution.