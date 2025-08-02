HPSEB Ltd posts record profit of Rs 315 crore

Shimla: In a historic operational turnaround, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has powered its way to an unprecedented milestone, posting a record profit of Rs 315 crore for the financial year 2024–25.

The HPSEBL is responsible for the supply of uninterrupted power to all consumers in Himachal Pradesh.

Since its inception, the Board has made long strides in executing the targets entrusted to it. Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent electrification in all its census villages in the year 1988.

Giving the details here, a spokesman of the HPSEB said, “After facing losses for many years, this is the highest profit ever recorded by the Board. It is a testament to the bold steps and visionary decisions taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which have steered the state towards economic stability.”