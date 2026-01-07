HPSEB Ltd digital reforms yield Rs 16.83 cr saving: CM

Shimla: Pushing ahead with his vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that a series of far-reaching digital reforms implemented in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) Ltd have resulted in savings of Rs 16.83 crore over the past three years

Reaffirming the govt’s commitment to a complete systemic overhaul, the CM said the digital and administrative reforms in the HPSEB Ltd are a testament to the ongoing “Vyavastha Parivartan” in the state. By prioritising transparent procurement and technological self-reliance, the state is not only enhancing consumer services but also heading towards financial prudence, he said.

“State govt’s motive is clear; it is to change the system, not just to run it” he reiterated.

By breaking the old patterns of high-cost outsourcing and introducing competitive, transparent bidding, the annual support costs for electricity billing and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) have been slashed by nearly 46 per cent. He said that the annual cost for support services now stands at Rs 6.68 crore, down from the previous Rs 12.29 crore, said the Chief Minister.

This initiative will result in a direct saving of approximately Rs 5.61 crore annually, totalling Rs 16.83 crore over three years. These are public resources that will now be redirected toward the welfare of the people of Himachal, rather than being drained by inefficient legacy contracts, the CM remarked.