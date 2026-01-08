HPSC’s 35% cut-off policy killing jobs: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday reacted to the Haryana Public Service Commission’s (HPSC) 35 per cent minimum marks policy.

He also raised the demand for payment of salaries to Skill Development Corporation employees of HSIIDC and other departments. Hooda said the 35 per cent cut-off policy implemented by the BJP govt is a conspiracy to rob Haryana youth of their rights.

Hooda said that under this policy, job positions are deliberately kept vacant. “Haryana’s youth are already suffering from unemployment, and now this arbitrary 35 per cent cut-off policy of the HPSC is failing eligible candidates and leaving positions vacant. Thousands of positions in various subjects like Assistant Professor and PGT recruitments are lying vacant, even though eligible candidates are available,” he stated.

A delegation of HPSC candidates, who were staging a protest in Panchkula, met the Leader of the Opposition to submit a memorandum on Wednesday. On this occasion, they said that the reserved categories such as BC-A, BC-B, SC, DSC, and EWS are being most affected, where the number of successful candidates is extremely low. This is limiting reservation to mere paperwork.