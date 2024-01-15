HP’s first green corridor Kiratpur-Manali set to be inaugurated shortly

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has achieved a historic landmark by fully operationalising Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor with setting-up seven Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) set to be officially inaugurated shortly.



This fulfils one of the key announcements in the budget for the year 2023-24 made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his maiden budget speech in March 2023.

The Chief Minister had announced to set-up six green corridors statewide, aiming to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has established seven EV charging stations strategically locations at Ghandal, Dasaran near Darlaghat, Nauni near Bilaspur, Jadol, Ner Chowk Bye Pass, Kullu Opposite Bhutnath Temple Bridge, and Keylong on Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor. The electric vehicle owners travelling from Shimla towards Keylong would also be benefitted from the charging stations. These stations aim to facilitate EV owners in their journey towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

Expressing satisfaction, Sukhu said, ‘The six declared green corridors encompass key routes such as Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Dehra-Amb-Mubarakpur-Sansarpur Terrace-Nurpur, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Peo-Pooh-Tabo-Kaza-Losar, Shimla-Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra-Nurpur-Banikhet-Chamba, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, and Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong-Zingzingbar. Efforts are underway to make the remaining five green corridors fully operational.’

The Transport Department has initiated tenders for the establishment of 45 additional EV charging stations along the remaining proposed green corridors. The state government is offering a 50 per cent subsidy to private operators for setting up these stations, emphasising the importance of identifying suitable locations for convenient access to charging infrastructure.

The CM said that the impacts of global warming are clearly visible, and we must take pre-emptied steps to curb the problem. That’s why the State government is committed to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026 and various measures have already been implemented, including the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Yojna.