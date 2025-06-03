HPPC, HPWPC meetings held under chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister

Chandigarh: In the meetings of High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), Departmental High Powered Purchase Committee (DHPPC), and High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today, contracts and purchases of goods worth over Rs 1,640 crore were approved. Notably, approximately Rs 61 crore was saved through rate negotiations with various bidders.

Cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, and Shruti Chaudhary, along with Minister of State Rajesh Nagar were present at the meeting. In addition, Cabinet minister Vipul Goyal participated via video conferencing.

To strengthen the sanitation system in rural areas, the state government has approved the provision of hopper tipper dumpers to Mahagrams and Gram Panchayats with a population of over 7,500. A total of 298 hopper tipper dumpers will be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, enabling Panchayats to manage waste independently at the village level.

In addition, approval was granted for the purchase of books for libraries being established in villages. These books have been carefully selected to cater to the needs of rural youth and include publications from leading publishers focused on competitive exam preparation.