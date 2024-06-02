HP voters’ turn-out shoots up to 71%, less than 72.44 % of 2019

Shimla: With weather playing a perfect host and voters defying geographical and physical challenges, the election department on Sunday released an updated poll turn-out in all four Parliamentary constituencies and six state Assembly constituencies, which witnessed the voting on Saturday.



In all polling at 57 seats across eight states, UTs was witnessed for several key constituencies, including Varanasi, which has in the last two elections, become Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bastion.

In Himachal Pradesh, Mandi Parliamentary constituency where “Dhaakad” and “Queen” actress Kangana Ranaut contested as BJP candidate against royal scion Vikramaditya Singh also witnessed bumper polling.

A spokesperson of the Election Department said here that the voting percentage in the Parliamentary Constituencies was approximately 71 per cent, including postal ballots.

The voters’ turn-out at Mandi was highest as 73 percent followed by Hamirpur registering 72 per cent, Shimla stood at 71 and Kangra parliamentary seat’s turnout was recorded around 68 per cent—less than other constituencies.

Giving details about the parliamentary constituencies for June 1, 2024 poll turn-out, the Election Department spokesman he said that in the Assembly Constituencies falling under Mandi recorded a highest of 77 at Nachan and 76 percent in Seraj--- assembly constituency of former CM Jairam Thakur, and also Sunder Nagar.

Others included 73 per cent in Ani, 75 per cent in Balh, 70 per cent in Banjar, 62 per cent in Bharmour, 74 per cent in Drang, 68 per cent in Jogindernagar, 72 per cent in Karsog, 70 per cent in Kinnaur, 71 per cent in Kullu, 75 per cent in Lahaul-Spiti, 72 per cent in Manali, 75 per cent in Mandi,74 per cent in Rampur and 67 per cent in Sarkaghat.

In the Assembly constituencies falling under Hamirpur around 70 per cent voting took place in Barsar, 69 in Bhoranj, 71 in Bilaspur, 71 in Chintpurni, 63 in Dehra, 63 in Dharampur, 73 in Gagret, 72 in Ghumarwin, 68 in Hamirpur, 70 in Haroli, 68 in Jaswan-Paragpur, 72 in Jhandutta, 76 in Kutlehar, 72 in Nadaun, 73 in Shri Naina Devi Ji, 74 in Sujanpur, 74 per cent voting took place in Una AC of Hamirpur PC.

In the Assembly constituencies falling under Shimla Arki recorded around 68 per cent voting, Chopal 67, Doon 74, Jubbal-Kotkhai 75, Kasauli 75, Kasumpti 61, Nahan 78, Nalagarh 71, Pachhad 72, Paonta Sahib 74, Rohru 74, Shillai 71, Shimla 63, Shimla Rural 65, Solan 69, Shri Renuka Ji 69, while Theog AC falling under Shimla PC recorded around 66 per cent voting.

Similarly, in Kangra Baijnath registered around 62 per cent voting, Bhatiyat stood at 65, Chamba 67, Churah 70, Dalhousie 66, Dharamshala 70, Fatehpur 67, Indora 69, Jaisinghpur 62, Jawalamukhi 69, Jawali 65, Kangra 70, Nagarota 71, Nurpur 67, Palampur 69, Shahpur 68 and about 67 percent voting was recorded in Sulh AC of Kangra PC.