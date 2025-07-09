HP to set up institute to strengthen disaster preparedness and response

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to set up the State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM) at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Institute of Public Administration, Shimla, to strengthen disaster preparedness and institutional response.

With the increased frequency of disasters related to climate change, global warming and massive human activity, much of which along river sides and National Highways, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu proposed the establishment of the SIDM.

He said Shimla-based Himachal Pradesh University will lead research and development initiatives, while a detailed study on high-risk glacial lakes has been ordered.

Emphasising the growing frequency of natural disasters, the state government stressed the need to involve local communities in awareness efforts, especially in light of the widespread devastation witnessed during the 2023 monsoon season.

He asked the officials to conduct a study on high-risk glacial lakes and rope in the local community to raise awareness. He said that disasters have now become frequent phenomena, and in 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered significant losses during the monsoon season, affecting thousands of people.

Sukhu said that the disasters pose the biggest challenges for the future, and combating the adverse effects of climate change is a pressing concern for humanity.

The Chief Minister said that over the past few days, Mandi district recorded 123 percent excess rains, causing widespread devastation in the district, whereas Shimla district got 105 percent excess rainfall.

He said that recently, 19 cloud bursts have occurred, causing significant losses to human lives and properties. The state government was making all-out efforts to rehabilitate and provide relief to the affected families. He said that unscientific muck dumping was leading to damages and stressed on a scientific mechanism for its disposal to prevent further damages.

Sukhu directed the SDMA to issue regular weather updates to the public and to counter misinformation circulating on social media.

The Chief Minister also took note of multi-storey buildings being constructed without taking care of safety features. “The safe construction activities should be promoted, and people must construct their houses at least 100 meters away from the rivers and rivulets,” he advised.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was strengthening the SDRF and a new campus was being set up at Palampur in Kangra district. About Rs. 1260 crore were disbursed to the district administrations and various departments for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations. Additional Rs. 138 crore were also provided under the mitigation fund.

The Chief Minister directed the government departments to set up their projects at least 100 meters away from the water streams to minimize the losses.

He said that the Rs. 891 crore disaster risk reduction project was being implemented under which strengthening of the HPSDMA and the DDMAs would be done along with fortifying disaster preparedness through an effective early warning system and supporting mitigation measures, which would be completed in March 2030.