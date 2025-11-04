HP to set up digital varsity at Ghumarwin

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to establish its first-of-its-kind Digital University of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Skill, and Vocational Studies at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district. The proposed university, to be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) and self-financing model, will be spread over 258 bighas of land identified by the state government.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the university will equip the youth with essential 21st-century skills and prepare them for leadership roles in innovation and entrepreneurship. “In the country’s rich intellectual tradition, the culture of discussion and innovation has always given direction to the society. Taking this tradition forward, our government has established the Innovation Fund,” he said.

Reviewing the functioning of the Technical Education department, the Chief Minister said the government’s focus was on providing quality technical education within the state to enhance students’ employability through market-relevant skills. He expressed concern over underutilised infrastructure, noting that seven buildings constructed for Rs 126.45 crore between 2018 and 2023 were lying vacant.

Sukhu directed officials to prepare an action plan for optimum use of these facilities, stressing that “wastage of public funds in the name of mere construction was not acceptable.” He also instructed grading of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnic Colleges based on enrolment, performance, and available facilities.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the Technical Education Department by filling vacant posts and introducing new-age courses to meet emerging industry demands. He appreciated the introduction of the M.Tech (EV-Tech) course at Hydro Engineering College, Bandla, Bilaspur, with an intake of 30 students.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing innovations, while Sukhu added that the forthcoming ‘State Innovation and Start-Up Policy-2025’ would further promote entrepreneurship across Himachal Pradesh.