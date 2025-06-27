‘HP to include chapter on drugs in textbooks’

Shimla: Sharing his concern over reports about a high incidence of drug abuse among youths, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was planning to include one chapter on drug abuse in the school curriculum.

While presiding over a function organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister asked for cooperation of all sections of the society, including parents of the youths, addicted to drugs, to be a part and join the drive against drug abuse to make Himachal Pradesh a drug free State.

“The vision of a prosperous country can only be realised by channelising the energy of the youth in the right direction. He said that our government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the use and trafficking of drugs,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is going to act tough against the government employees involved in drug trafficking.

He said: “I want to give a clear message to the people of the state that there is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi.” He reiterated that the youth of the state should join the fight against drugs, help oneself and others as well to come out of this evil.

Sukhu said that the state government remains committed and will continue its relentless efforts to crack down on drug networks and take stern action against the offenders.

The Chief Minister also administered the ‘Anti-Drug’ pledge and honoured various organisations and individuals on the occasion for their outstanding contributions in checking drug abuse in the state.

As per studies, the highest concentration of drug addicts was between the ages of 20 and 25 (27.78%), followed by 15-20 (16.667%). Almost one-sixth (16.67%) of the addicts were between the ages of 20 and 25 in Shimla district alone.