HP to frame policy for job on compassionate grounds

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to frame a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the state government intends to settle all the pending cases in one-go without any delay.

Reviewing the existing policy at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officers to compile and present department, age and educational qualification-wise data of the applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds. He instructed the officers to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on 10th January 10, 2025.

He said the government was adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to offer employment in the government sector to those who lost their family members during service.

In doing so, the government would keep in view all the aspects to benefit the maximum number of applicants.

He made it clear that the government was committed to supporting the well-being of dependents by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds.

The state government also constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as its members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments.

Meanwhile, Sukhu said the government was making earnest efforts to make it a self-reliant and viable organization. Due to the efforts of the government, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)’s income has increased by Rs 63.47 crore in the first eight months of this year.