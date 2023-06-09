HP to amend policy to facilitate investors

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday held discussions with stakeholders for accelerating investment in Himachal Pradesh in the second phase of the first-ever state Level Investors forum.



Earlier, the Chief Minister held discussions on 29 projects worth Rs 8,468 crore on Wednesday. A total of 55 stalled projects worth Rs 16,297 crore having the potential of creating over 20,000 job opportunities were discussed during two-day meetings.

He said that the government was amending the investment policy to facilitate the investors to avoid frequent and unnecessary visits to government offices to get clearances for their projects.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the potential investors interested in the Tourism, Hydropower and Industrial sectors to accelerate the execution process of 26 stalled projects worth Rs 7,828 crore.

The Chief Minister discussed the issue with each investor individually and also reviewed the projects which were hanging for quite some time and enquired about the reasons for the delay as well.

Expressing concern over the delay, the Chief Minister assured that the government was actively addressing the shortcomings and providing all possible assistance to expedite investments in the state.

He encouraged the entrepreneurs to share their issues with the state government without any hesitation and assured them that these would be resolved without any delay and said that the government was keen on providing a new direction to investment, with a special focus on hydro energy, tourism and the IT sectors.

The Chief Minister said that developing the tourism sector was the main agenda of the state government, with Kangra poised to become the ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state.

He said that significant investments would be made in the tourism sector by the government itself. “The expansion of Kangra airport and the construction of heliports in all district headquarters were underway in a phased manner. Additionally, the government is actively promoting health tourism to attract visitors seeking medical treatments”, he said.