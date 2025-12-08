HP steps up war against drugs

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has detained 16 drug traffickers, intensifying its multi-pronged offensive against the deadly chitta menace spilling over from Punjab.

The government confirmed that the total number of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, cases has risen to 62 on Sunday.

“This initiative transcends the bounds of a routine administrative exercise. It is nothing less than a decisive crusade against the drug mafia, waged with determination and an unflinching will to eradicate this menace without the slightest concession,” said a senior government official here.

Recalling the launching of the decisive drive, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu led a historic Mega Walkathon from the iconic Ridge in Shimla to Chaura Maidan on November 15, 2025, heralding the advent of a statewide people’s uprising against Chitta.

A similar mass rally and walkathon in Dharamshala further galvanised public sentiment. Reiterating the government’s unwavering intent, the Chief Minister said that dismantling the Chitta nexus is not merely an objective but the government’s singular and inviolable mission.

The campaign is now expanding rapidly, from state headquarters to panchayats to villages and now to every household. Every section of society is being mobilised to participate actively in this movement.

In Dharamshala, the Chief Minister further broadened the multidimensional strategy by exhorting citizens to share credible information regarding Chitta networks and announcing rewards for informants. This signifies a profound evolution; the anti-drug initiative has metamorphosed from a governmental program into a potent, people-driven movement.

The state government is reinforcing this movement through tough legal and administrative action.