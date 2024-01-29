HP Speaker addresses 84th Conf of Presiding officers in Mumbai

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania, reached Mumbai to participate in the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference held in Mumbai, addressed one of the key sessions on Sunday as he spoke on importance of “Committee System” and the need for strengthening it.



Pathania also spoke on the need and effectiveness of maintaining discipline and decorum in the Houses including Parliament and Legislative Assemblies in the states.

This he said was the need of the time to ensure people’s faith in democratic institutions.

Addressing the conference Pathania said, “If we truly want to strengthen our democratic system, then the functioning of the House committees will have to be strengthened so that we can truly give justice to the people and bring skill, efficiency and transparency in the work.” He said that the committee system is the cornerstone of democratic governance which plays an important role in promoting collaboration in effective decision making and promoting accountability within various organisations and institutions whether at the local, national or international level. The Committees are used to resolve complex issues, and serve as an essential mechanism to conduct in-depth analysis and formulate well-informed recommendations.

First and foremost, each committee must have clear and well-defined objectives established. These objectives should align with the overall goals and mission of the organisation. Transparency is another important element for an effective committee system. This transparency promotes trust among members and ensures accountability in the decision-making process.

Whereas in order to strengthen people’s faith in democratic institutions, there is a need to maintain discipline and decorum in the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies of States and Union Territories.

Pathania said that if we have to win the trust of the people, we will have to strengthen parliamentary ethics, promote bipartisanship, organise media literacy programs, bring forward effective leadership, strict enforcement of rules, and technology integration. Organised by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai, which was presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. PM Narendra Modi addressed the conference through virtual mode.